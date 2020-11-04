Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera returns to all-time low of $60, more

Amazon currently offers the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera for $59.95 shipped in a variety of colors. Down from its $70 going rate today’s offer is still one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. With a retro-inspired design in tow, this instant camera delivers a refreshed automatic exposure system for point and shoot photography as well as better low-light performance. There’s also a one-touch selfie mode that allows you to switch to a macro setting. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

We also spotted that Amazon is offering the Polaroid Hi-Print Bluetooth 2×3 Pocket Photo Printer for $92.84 shipped. Down around 7% from its regular going rate, today’s deal sets an all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting a way to print photos from your iPhone while on-the-go, this is a great choice. The dye-sub technology creates “high-quality vibrant photos in under 50 seconds.” Rated 4.2/5 stars.

A great way to leverage some of your savings from today’s sale would be to grab some film. With the holidays on the horizon, picking up some spare prints will be a great way to document the smaller family get-togethers in the coming months.

Or to upgrade to a new digital camera all-together, Fujifilm’s X-A7 mirrorless model is now $250 off. Marking a new all-time low, you can score it for $450. But then you’ll want to check out this bundle offer on GoPro HERO9 Black, as well.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 features:

Meet the NEW INSTAX Mini 11 Instant Camera: the successor to the INSTAX Mini 9 Instant Camera. With its new Automatic Exposure function, there is no need to adjust a dial anymore to take photos based on your lighting. Just snap and shoot! Take the perfect selfie with the Mini 11’s Selfie Mode that allows you to get up close and personal with its built-in macro mode and selfie mirror.

