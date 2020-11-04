Fujifilm’s X-A7 Mirrorless Camera falls to a new low of $450 (Save $250)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Digital Camera for $450 shipped. Usually selling for $700, today’s offer is good for a 36% discount, beats our previous mention by $49, and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with a 24.2MP sensor, Fujifilm’s mirrorless camera comes in one of four vintage-inspired designs and can also record in 4K. A lightweight body pairs with its 3.5-inch articulating touchscreen display and there’s also advanced auto focus as well as enhanced low-light performance. A bundled 15-45mm F3.5-5.6 lens completes the package. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

A notable way to put your savings to use from today’s sale is on JOBY’s GorillaPod 3K Kit at $50. Regardless of how you plan to leverage the Fujifilm X-A7, having this tripod’s flexible legs in your arsenal will ensure the camera can be positioned just about anywhere. Learn more about what GorillaPod can do for your shooting kit in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

If you’re more inclined to score a new action camera instead, we’re still tracking a discount on this GoPro HERO9 Black bundle. Included alongside the camera itself, you’ll get five accessories that amount to a $446 value, making the $350 deal price all the more notable.

Fujifilm X-A7 Mirrorless Camera features:

Blending a stylish exterior with versatile image-making capabilities, the FUJIFILM X-A7 is a sleek mirrorless camera capable of apt stills and video recording. Featuring a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor, the X-A7 is capable of recording UHD 4K video at 29.97 fps and FHD video at 59.94 fps, as well as full-resolution continuous stills shooting at up to 6 fps.

