OnePlus 7T offers a triple camera array for $370 (Reg. $500)

Today only, Woot offers the OnePlus 7T 128GB Android Smartphone for $369.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it typically goes for $500 and originally sold for $600. Today’s deal is $30 under our previous mention. The OnePlus 7T delivers a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that’s backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. Other notable features here include the triple camera backside array, which includes 48, 12, and 16MP lenses. This model is Dual-SIM compatible and is made for GSM + CDMA/4G LTE networks here in the United States. It is not compatible with Verizon or Sprint. Rated 4/5 stars.

Consider taking your savings today and picking up the Spigen Rugged Armor Case for OnePlus 7T. For just $12, you can protect your investment without adding too much bulk along the way. Spigen’s cases have stellar ratings and have long been known as some of the best in the industry without costing a fortune.

We also currently have a solid deal on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Android Smartphone at $650, which is as much as $350 off the regular going rate. This is also the best price we’ve seen to date. Learn more in our coverage here.

OnePlus 7T features:

Experience cinematic visuals and sound with the glacier blue OnePlus 7T 128GB Smartphone. It sports a large 6.55″ AMOLED display in a 20:9 aspect ratio. Pair that with dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support for theater-like streaming video in the palm of your hand. The display also features support for HDR10+ for more vivid colors and rich contrast, a 90 Hz refresh rate for smoother, more natural scrolling, and TÜV Rheinland blue light reduction technology for safer and more comfortable readings.

