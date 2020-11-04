OnePlus 7T offers a triple camera array for $370 (Reg. $500)

-
Androidwootoneplus
Get this deal Reg. $500 $370

Today only, Woot offers the OnePlus 7T 128GB Android Smartphone for $369.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it typically goes for $500 and originally sold for $600. Today’s deal is $30 under our previous mention. The OnePlus 7T delivers a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that’s backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. Other notable features here include the triple camera backside array, which includes 48, 12, and 16MP lenses. This model is Dual-SIM compatible and is made for GSM + CDMA/4G LTE networks here in the United States. It is not compatible with Verizon or Sprint. Rated 4/5 stars.

Consider taking your savings today and picking up the Spigen Rugged Armor Case for OnePlus 7T. For just $12, you can protect your investment without adding too much bulk along the way. Spigen’s cases have stellar ratings and have long been known as some of the best in the industry without costing a fortune.

We also currently have a solid deal on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Android Smartphone at $650, which is as much as $350 off the regular going rate. This is also the best price we’ve seen to date. Learn more in our coverage here.

OnePlus 7T features:

Experience cinematic visuals and sound with the glacier blue OnePlus 7T 128GB Smartphone. It sports a large 6.55″ AMOLED display in a 20:9 aspect ratio. Pair that with dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support for theater-like streaming video in the palm of your hand. The display also features support for HDR10+ for more vivid colors and rich contrast, a 90 Hz refresh rate for smoother, more natural scrolling, and TÜV Rheinland blue light reduction technology for safer and more comfortable readings.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

woot

oneplus

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple AirPods hit all-time low of $100 ahead of Black F...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $300

Sennheiser’s audiophile-grade IE 80S Bluetooth Earbuds are now $200 (Save 33%)

$200 Learn More
Reg. $80+

Bring home this highly-rated 5.8-Qt. air fryer for $50 (Today only, Reg. $80+)

$50 Learn More
Up to 28%

Various Segway electric scooters, bikes, more hit all-time lows from $160

From $160 Learn More
35% off

Amazon 1-day robot vacuum and mop sale with deals from $189 (Up to 35% off)

$189+ Learn More
Reg. $250

Ditch the gas and oil for Greenworks’ 40V electric lawn mower at $180

$180 Learn More
Reg. $159

Apple AirPods hit all-time low of $100 ahead of Black Friday (Reg. $159)

$100 Learn More
Up to 33%

Apple Watch deals start at $100 in this limited sale: Series 5 $330, more (Refurb)

From $100 Learn More

Starfield will be single-player in a massive universe + Elder Scrolls 6 coming to Game Pass

Learn More