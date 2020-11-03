New all-time low brings Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Smartphone to $650 (Save $350)

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $649.99 shipped. Usually fetching $1,000, today’s offer is $150 below the Amazon all-time low and marks the best price we’ve seen to date. Sporting a 6.2-inch AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. Alongside its 128GB of onboard storage, there’s also a microSD card slot for expansion. Around back, a 64MP triple camera array rounds out the notable features with the inclusion of Samsung’s Single Take AI features. Over 335 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Protect your new smartphone by spending a portion of your savings on Spigen’s Rugged Armor Galaxy S20 Case at $11. It leverages the brand’s air cushion technology for shock absorption and pairs a flexible TPU case with interior spider-web pattern and raised lip to protect the screen. 

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking a series of discounts on other Samsung Galaxy handsets starting at $599, including the new S20 FE. But if it’s a more affordable way to get in the Android game, TCL’s latest smartphones are matching all-time lows from $210.

Samsung Galaxy S20 features:

Superpower everything you create with pro-grade quad lenses and 30x Space Zoom. Make your world bigger with Galaxy S20+ 5G’s fully decked camera system, super-fast charging, and cinematic 6. 7” Infinity-O display. Galaxy S20+ 5G’s modern design gives you an immersive, cinema-quality experience with next-level functionality. Take pro-grade, hi-res images and video with a groundbreaking 64MP camera and full system of studio lenses with super stabilization.

