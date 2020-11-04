Samsung’s Q60T 4K QLED AirPlay 2 TV lineup is up to $202 off from $428

Amazon is currently discounting Samsung’s lineup of Q60T Smart 4K AirPlay 2 QLED TVs headlined by the 55-inch model at $597.99 shipped. Typically fetching $750, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Sporting a 55-inch 4K HDR QLED panel, this TV is a great way to bring the latest features to your home theater. On top of integrated streaming functionality, there’s also AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, Alexa integration, and more. Plus, three HDMI ports round out the notable features. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,000 customers. Head below for more deals from $428.

Update 11/4 @ 10:44 AM: Walmart is offering the VIZIO 50-inch 4K HDR Quantum Smart UHDTV for $298 shipped. Normally $449 direct and $350 from Walmart, today’s deal saves you as much as $150 and is the best available. Reviews are still rolling in, but VIZIO is well-rated overall.

Other Samsung Q60T deals:

But if you’re looking to get the home theater in order before your PS5 or Xbox Series X arrives, LG’s CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TVs are perfect for next-generation console gaming. Right now, various models are up to $650 off at new all-time lows. Then hit up our home theater guide for even more.

Samsung Q60T QLED TV features:

Enter a world saturated with color and sharpened to refreshing clarity, all of it made possible through the power of Quantum Dot technology. An intuitive Smart TV interface learns what you like and suggests exciting new content. And if you’re into gaming, Game Enhancer automatically neutralizes annoyances like tearing and stuttering

