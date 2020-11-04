Adopt Dolby Atmos with Samsung’s 2020 3.1.2-Ch. Soundbar: $598 (New low, Save $200+)

Amazon is offering the Samsung 3.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar (HW-Q800T) for $597.99 shipped. Also available at B&H or Crutchfield. That’s $200+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $100. This Samsung soundbar is far from average. It sports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, making every sound “above and around you” come to life. The integration of Alexa allows you to quickly control smart home devices without leaving the couch. You’ll also find true 3.1.2-channel audio, delivering an experience that’s bound to capture your attention. Connectivity includes HDMI, Optical Audio, and Bluetooth. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Read our coverage to learn more.

If Samsung branding doesn’t matter to you, consider drastically reducing today’s spending by opting for Anker’s Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar. Going this route only requires $199 and still delivers Dolby Atmos audio. Take note that it lacks a dedicated subwoofer when compared with Samsung’s, but it does have several small ones inside to help compensate.

Oh, and speaking of Samsung home theater gear, did you see it’s new projectors? Two 4K offerings were announced a couple months back and are now available for order. Both are premium solutions, but the base model is actually in-line with what you’d expect to pay on brands that aren’t as well known. See photos and learn more when reading our launch coverage.

Samsung 3.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar features:

Capture every sound above and around you with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

Syncs your Q-Series Soundbar speakers with your Samsung QLED TV speakers for the most immersive sound.

With 3 channels, 1 subwoofer channel, and 2 up-firing channels, yougain sound that commands your attention.

