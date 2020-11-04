Take $300 off Apple’s entry-level 16-inch MacBook Pro

-
AmazonAppleBest Mac Deals
Get this deal $300 off $2,099

Amazon offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,099 shipped with the final price reflected at checkout. That’s a $300 discount, match of our previous mention, and in-line with most deal prices we’ve seen in 2020. Best Buy is currently charging full price. There’s 512GB worth of SSD storage on this model that’s paired with an Intel Core i7 processor. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up a VAVA 7-in-1 USB-C hub for around $20 after the on-page coupon is clipped. This add-on will bring plenty of additional I/O to the mix including HDMI, multiple USB ports, 100W of power, and SD card readers. It’s a great option for connecting older devices to your MacBook, ensuring compatibility with legacy accessories.

Over in our Apple guide this morning you’ll find a new all-time low on Apple AirPods at $100 and various deals on Apple Watch, as well. You can browse through all of the latest Apple price drops right here for more deals.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Ninth-generation 6-Core Intel Core i7 Processor
  • Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • AMD Radeon Pro 5300M Graphics with GDDR6 memory
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple AirPods hit all-time low of $100 ahead of Black F...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Strider’s balance bikes keep the kids active, now 30% off at Amazon from $63

From $63 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more from $17

From $17 Learn More
Reg. $10

Wrap your AirPods in elago’s 2-tone Duo case for $6.50 Prime shipped

$6.50 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: OontZ Angle 3 RainDance Speaker $25 (28% off), more

From $5 Learn More
31% off

Warm up the home office with today’s Gold Box heater deals from $54

$54+ Learn More
Buy one get one 50% off

OnePlus 8T sees buy one get one 50% off promotion with free OnePlus Buds

Save $533 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Wonder Boy Dragon’s Trap, LVL, more

FREE+ Learn More
60% off

TOMS Surprise Sale takes up to 65% off hundreds of styles from $20

From $20 Learn More