Let an iPhone help you tidy up with Brother’s P-Touch Cube Label Maker: $40 (Reg. $58)

Amazon is offering the Brother P-Touch Cube Smartphone Label Maker for $39.99 shipped. Matched at Office Depot and Staples. That’s $18 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is in-line with the best price drops we’ve tracked over the past several months. If your space could use a bit of tidying up, now is a solid time to grab Brother’s smartphone-enabled label maker. It trades the bulk of a physical keyboard for Bluetooth connectivity that allows an iPhone or Android device to create all of your custom labels. This paves the way for users to choose from more than “450 symbols, 60+ frames, and a variety of fonts.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Opt to spend $14 less when grabbing DYMO’s LabelManager 160 Label Maker at $26 instead. This solution goes the traditional route, packing a keyboard, screen, and more. Customization options are a bit more limited than the deal above, but you’ll still be able to format text in more than 20 ways, choose from 200+ symbols, and the list goes on.

Brother P-Touch Cube Smartphone Label Maker features:

Personalized labels: Design and print labels from a smartphone or tablet when connected to a wireless network using the free P touch Design & Print App

Multiple label templates: Choose from a wide variety of pre designed templates or design labels from 450 symbols, 60+ frames, and a variety of fonts

Compatible: The P touch Design & Print app works with both Android and Apple devices and utilizes voice to text and spell check while designing labels

