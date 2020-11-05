Let an iPhone help you tidy up with Brother’s P-Touch Cube Label Maker: $40 (Reg. $58)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesBrother
Get this deal Reg. $58 $40

Amazon is offering the Brother P-Touch Cube Smartphone Label Maker for $39.99 shipped. Matched at Office Depot and Staples. That’s $18 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is in-line with the best price drops we’ve tracked over the past several months. If your space could use a bit of tidying up, now is a solid time to grab Brother’s smartphone-enabled label maker. It trades the bulk of a physical keyboard for Bluetooth connectivity that allows an iPhone or Android device to create all of your custom labels. This paves the way for users to choose from more than “450 symbols, 60+ frames, and a variety of fonts.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Opt to spend $14 less when grabbing DYMO’s LabelManager 160 Label Maker at $26 instead. This solution goes the traditional route, packing a keyboard, screen, and more. Customization options are a bit more limited than the deal above, but you’ll still be able to format text in more than 20 ways, choose from 200+ symbols, and the list goes on.

Now that you’re on your way towards a more organized space, why not reward yourself with one of the Walker Edison TV stand discounts we’ve found? There are a few options up to $64 off with pricing that starts at $200. With several styles to choose from, there’s a reasonable chance at least one of these will be to your liking.

Brother P-Touch Cube Smartphone Label Maker features:

  • Personalized labels: Design and print labels from a smartphone or tablet when connected to a wireless network using the free P touch Design & Print App
  • Multiple label templates: Choose from a wide variety of pre designed templates or design labels from 450 symbols, 60+ frames, and a variety of fonts
  • Compatible: The P touch Design & Print app works with both Android and Apple devices and utilizes voice to text and spell check while designing labels

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Brother

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple AirPods hit all-time low of $100 ahead of Black F...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save 33%

Nerf’s motorized Revoltinator Blaster is all yours for $30 (Save 33%)

$30 Learn More
Save $50

This dapper-looking Skagen Nillson Watch has fallen to $75 (Save $50), more from $45

From $45 Learn More
Reg. $229

August Smart Lock Pro brings Siri to the front door at $178 (Save 22%)

$178 Learn More
Save now

WD_Black’s SN750 500GB NVMe SSD hits $80 at Amazon, more PC gaming deals from $50

From $50 Learn More
Up to 40%

Home Depot takes up to 40% off Husky storage, tools, more before Black Friday

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $200+

Early Black Friday sale drops Ninja’s Mega Blender System to $100 (Reg. $200+)

$100 Learn More
50% off

Rockport’s Holiday Gifting Event takes up to 50% off fall boots, dress shoes, more + free shipping

From $30 Learn More
Up to 60% off

JBL’s early Black Friday sale takes up to 60% off AirPlay 2 speakers, earbuds, more

From $20 Learn More