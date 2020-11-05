Best Buy has kicked off a new 4-day sale this morning with early Black Friday deals and much more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35. However, you can opt for in-store pickup within an hour, if needed. You’ll find a wide selection of TVs, smart home accessories, and much more all discounted to some of this year’s best prices. Head below for more.

TVs, smart home accessories, more on sale

Headlining today’s event is the TCL 50-inch 4K Smart UHDTV with Android TV for $229.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $350 and today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked all-time. This TV is a great option for the bedroom or smaller living spaces with a 50-inch 4K panel, integrated Chromecast streaming functionality, and three HDMI inputs. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

The Lenovo Smart Clock is back to $39.99, which is matching our previous mention and as much as $40 off the regular going rate. Lenovo Smart Clock delivers a built-in display, access to Google Assistant, and more in a nightstand-appropriate design. Leverage smart features to control “more than 30,000 products” while also playing your favorite music, audiobooks, and more. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s “the only way Google Assistant should be in the bedroom.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Pick up the Nanoleaf Rhythm Panel Expansion Kit for $329.96 in the latest Best Buy 4-day sale. That’s a $50 savings off the regular going rate. With HomeKit support and plenty of panels to create your own colorful display, there’s a lot to like about this deal if you’re looking to build out a smart home setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale here for more deals on everyday essentials for your setup. Don’t forget, we’ve already seen Best Buy’s Black Friday ad for 2020, which we’ve broken down for you right here.

TCL 50-inch 4K Smart UHDTV features:

The 4-Series 4K TCL Android TV delivers stunning Ultra HD picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, as well as endless entertainment with thousands of streaming apps. Watch your entertainment favorites in one place, with seamless access to over 700,000 movies and TV episodes, your cable box, gaming console, and other devices—all from a simple, speedy home screen. Enjoy entertainment, get answers, and control devices around your home using the built-in Google Assistant. Plus, with Chromecast built-in, you can easily cast movies, shows, and photos from your Android or iOS device to your TCL Android TV. Connect all your favorite devices with the multiple HDMI inputs. Cord cutters can access free, over-the-air HD content with the built-in tuner or watch live TV from popular cable-replacement services like YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!