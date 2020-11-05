Early Black Friday sale drops Ninja’s Mega Blender System to $100 (Reg. $200+)

As part of its early Black Friday sale, Macy’s is now offering the Ninja Blender and Food Processor Mega Kitchen System (BL770) for $99.99 shipped. Regularly listed at $250 via Macy’s, this model more typically fetches between $150 and $200 at Amazon when it’s in stock. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Whether it’s your daily smoothie, robust dinner prep, or whipping up some ice cream, this model can handle it. It can crush ice into snow, effortlessly mix 2-pounds of dough, or blend whole fruits with ease. Features include a non-slip base, dishwasher-safe parts, and a “precision motor,” alongside the included single-serve cup, 64-ounce bowl, and the 72-ounce blending pitcher. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If this Oster Master Series Blender is still too pricey for you, check out the personal-size options. The Magic Bullet Blender at $38 and the Ninja Personal Blender at $50 are both great options that come in at well under the price of today’s lead deal. They certainly won’t be as powerful when it comes to tough ingredients, but they are ideal for your daily smoothie, the guac, or other light snacks.

But for something even more pro at a major discount, check out this ongoing offer on the 8-year warranty-equipped Blendtec Classic 570 Pro Blender. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for some early Black Friday deals on the sought-after Instant Pot cookers and much more.

More on the Ninja Mega Kitchen System:

Kitchen commander. From mixing dough to making single-serve smoothies to dishing out frozen drinks for a party full of people, this high-powered blender does it all. A precision motor takes on every task in the kitchen and is equipped with a single-serve cup, a 64-oz. bowl and a 72-oz. pitcher for true versatility. Crush ice to snow, create frozen drinks, blend whole fruits & veggies and more! Hidden drain holes prevent water buildup in the dishwasher.

