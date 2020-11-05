Le Creuset has released its Holiday Gift Guide with an array of ideas for any cook in your life. The Le Creuset Holiday Gift Guide features prices starting at just $12 and goes up to $400 to spoil the ones you love. They also have it broken down into sections, with ideas for the baker, coffee lover, entertainer, chef, wedding gifts, and more. Le Creuset also provides free delivery on orders of $99, and they’re currently giving gifts with every purchase. So give the gift of Le Creuset this holiday season and hit the jump to find all of our top picks from the gift guide. Also, be sure to check out the adidas Holiday Gift Guide here in our latest guide.

The Noel Collection

Le Creuset just debuted a holiday collection called “Noel” with an array of great gift ideas. This collection features nine festive items, including a Santa Claus serving platter, decorative mugs, and even a cookie jar. Our favorite piece from this collection is the Santa Claus Serving Platter that’s ready for holiday cheer. Whether you’re inviting guests over or setting out cookies, this platter is timeless. It’s also dishwasher-safe and priced at $75.

You also can not go wrong with the award-winning Dutch Oven that has a festive Christmas tree detailing on the lid. This bright red dutch oven will add a festive touch to any kitchen, and it’s nice for slow-cooking, braising, roasting, baking, frying, and more. The Dutch Oven is a Le Creuset best-selling item, and it’s dishwasher safe, which makes cleanup a breeze.

Stocking Stuffers

If you’re on a budget or looking for stocking stuffer ideas, the Le Creuset Holiday Gift Guide has several options for you. The Mini Round Cocotte is priced at just $20 and comes in 18 fun color options. This is a perfect gift idea and a nice way to make small deserts. It’s also a perfect size to serve dips at a party or make individual servings. Better yet, it’s safe to be put in the freezer, oven, microwave, broiler, and dishwasher.

Gifts for the Chef

Finally, if you are gifting to a chef in your life or even a newlywed couple, the 5-Piece Stainless Steel Set is an awesome choice. It’s also currently on sale for $292, which is down from its original rate of $555. This set has everything you need for everyday cooking with a 10-inch fry pan, 3-qt. saucepan, and 7-qt. stockpot.

