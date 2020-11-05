iPhone XR with 128GB of storage gets 1-day price drop to $420 (Refurb)

-
Get this deal Orig. $799 $420

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s iPhone XR 128GB in certified refurbished condition for $419.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $799 and we’ve seen it more recently around $500 refurbished. It arrives fully unlocked.

Notable iPhone XR features include a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and water-resistance to 1-meter. You’ll find 12 and 7MP cameras here, along with support for FaceID and wireless charging. Check out our previous review coverage for more details on this affordable iPhone.

Make the most of your purchase today and grab a Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clear Case to show off your new iPhone’s beautiful colors. At just $12, it’s an easy way to add a bit more protection to your setup. The slim design also won’t bring too much bulk to your setup, either.

Over in our Apple guide this morning you’ll find a new all-time low on Apple AirPods at $99. You can browse through all of the latest Apple price drops right here for more deals.

iPhone XR features:

  • 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display (LCD)
  • IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)
  • 12MP camera with OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera—Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine
  • Wireless charging—works with Qi chargers

