Apple AirPods hit all-time low of $100 ahead of Black Friday (Reg. $159)

Costco offers its members Apple AirPods for $99.99 shipped. Walmart is expected to match this offer later today and Amazon is likely to do the same. Regularly $159, today’s deal is $15 under our previous mention and a new all-time low.

Apple’s AirPods feature the new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing, along with access to Hey Siri, and more. AirPods are arguably the best earbuds in this price range, and even more so at today’s price drop, making it a great time to dive in.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save over $40 and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

Apple AirPods feature:

  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • Double-tap to play or skip forward
  • New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
  • Charges quickly in the case

