WD_Black’s SN750 500GB NVMe SSD hits $80 at Amazon, more PC gaming deals from $50

Amazon is offering the WD_Black SN750 500GB NVMe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive with Heatsink for $79.99 shipped. For comparison, this model regularly goes for $90 or more and today’s deal is a match for the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This SSD is what I’m currently running in my gaming desktop, and it’s pretty great. It utilizes PCIe 3.0 technology to offer speeds of up to 3.4GB/s, which is crazy fast. Plus, the included heatsink helps to keep the SSD nice and cool while you’re gaming or doing heavy workloads. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Other PC gaming deals:

Looking to upgrade your monitor game? Well, LG has a 34-inch USB-C UltraWide on sale for $329 right now, which saves $71 from its regular going rate. Plus, we’ve got even more monitors on sale from $170 for those on tighter budgets.

WD_Black SN750 500GB NVMe SSD features:

Sleek heatsink design to customize and intensify your gaming rig while helping to maintain peak performance.

An exclusive WD BLACK SSD dashboard with gaming mode improves game performance.

Available in capacities up to 500GB to 2TB

Ideal for enthusiasts building custom desktops or gaming rigs

NVMe drive not compatible with SATA interface

5-year manufacturer’s limited warranty

