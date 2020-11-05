LG’s affordable 34-inch USB-C UltraWide is $329 (Save $71), more monitors from $170

Amazon offers the LG 34UM69G-B 34-inch 1080p USB-C UltraWide Monitor for $329 shipped. Usually fetching $400, it just dropped to $380 and is now down the additional $51 to mark the lowest we’ve seen in over six months and the third-best discount this year. Providing a more affordable way to finally upgrade to an UltraWide, LG’s monitor features a 34-inch 1080p panel with AMD FreeSync support and a 75Hz refresh rate. On top of its height-adjustable stand, there’s also USB-C connectivity which is joined by HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 825 customers. Head below for more from $170.

Other monitor discounts today:

Those who can live without the UltraWide form-factor of the lead deal will also want to check out the ongoing Dell monitor discounts that are still live from $198. With at least 30% in savings, you’ll also score an up to $200 gift card here, as well. Then swing by our Mac accessories guide for all of the other ways to upgrade your setup without paying full price.

LG 34-inch USB-C UltraWide Monitor features:

Immerse yourself in your game with the UltraWide 21:9 34UM69G-B 34″ 21:9 IPS Gaming Monitor from LG. In addition to the UltraWide aspect ratio of this LG display, gamers can take advantage of a reduced response time of 1 ms thanks to built-in Motion Blur Reduction (MBR) technology and a typical response time of 5 ms. With AMD FreeSync Technology the display can sync to your graphics card to help prevent tearing and stuttering during fast moving scenes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!