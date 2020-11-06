New Anker Powerhouse II 400 battery offers expansive I/O at $340 (Reg. $400)

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its new Powerhouse II 400 Portable Generator for $339.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s a $60 savings and the first discount that we’ve seen since it was released. The latest Powerhouse model from Anker delivers 300W capabilites with ample connectivity for all of your devices. Anker includes multiple USB-A and C ports with the standard 2.4A on the former and 60W for the latter. That’s alongside AC and DC outlets, which complete the impressive span of I/O on this model. We just recently went hands-on with Anker’s new Powerhouse, noting its flexibility and various helpful features. Early Amazon reviews agree.

For a more affordable option that won’t sacrifice too many features, consider going with the Anker Powerhouse 100. This new model offers 100W worth of power with an AC outlet, dual 2.4A USB-A ports, and an AC outlet. There’s also an integrated flashlight here, alongside various other features.

Anker Powerhouse II 400 features:

Big Capacity: The 388Wh capacity provides multiple charges to virtually any mobile device. Charge an iPhone 11 (3,110mAh)23 times, a MacBook Air 2020 (60Wh) 5 times, an iPad Air (30Wh) 11 times, or a camera more than 20 times.

Charge 8 Devices Simultaneously: With a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, 3 USB-A ports, a car socket, and 2 DC ports, PowerHouse gives you the ports you need to charge all of your devices at the same time.

High-Speed Charging: PowerHouse’s 60W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port can charge a MacBook Air 2020 to 50% in just over 40 minutes—that’s 40% faster than with an original MacBook charger.

