Anker sale features smart home accessories, iPhone/Android essentials from $10

-
Anker’s Amazon storefront has a fresh batch of deals going this morning headlined by the eufyCam E 3-camera bundle at $337.44 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for closer to $400. We’ve only seen it for less once before. Features include 365-day battery life with a 100% wire-free design. Thanks to an IP65-rated casing, it’s safe for weather of just about any kind. Best of all? Eufy includes a microSD card for storage, so you won’t have to pay an extra annual or monthly fee to backup your camera’s happenings. Need a single camera upgrade? Add-on one eufyCam E at $136 (Reg. $160) in today’s sale. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More Anker smartphone accessories can be found below.

Other notable deals include:

Consider checking out Anker’s earlier sale this week for more deals on everyday essentials for your iPhone and Android devices. We also have notable deals on Sennheiser earbuds and Apple AirPods going this morning, as well.

Anker eufyCam E features:

  • 365-day Battery Life: The 100% wire-free and IP65 weatherproof-rated camera is designed to run for 365 days (or 3 years in Standby Mode) per charge, indoors and out.
  • Full HD Surveillance: 1080p resolution, combined with our exceptional night vision technology, ensures video is recorded with crystal-clear quality both day and night.
  • No Monthly Fees: eufyCam E doesn’t require any monthly fees to use, and comes with a 16GB microSD card that stores up to one-year’s worth of recordings. (30s footage, 10 times per day per camera)

