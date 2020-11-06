Weekend movie sale at Apple offers $5 iconic films from the 90s, more

Following Tuesday’s big TV show and movie sale, which is still live with deals from $1, Apple is offering a fresh sale for the weekend. The latest promotions offers up a host of films for $5 along with a handful of additional markdowns on HBO TV shows and more. All of which will become a permanent part of your library. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable $5 movie deals

You can find a number of notable movie deals for $5 from the usual $10-$20 price tag. Many of today’s deals are a return to the historic low price, although there are a few new all-timers in there. Here are all of our top picks:

Other notable deals

