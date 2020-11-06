The Backcountry Holiday Gift Guide is officially live, featuring hundreds of top brands. If you have a stylish adventurer on your list, then this gift guide will come in handy. Inside you’ll find Patagonia, The North Face, Sorel, SMITH, Mountain Hardwear, and many more. Plus, it features prices from just $15 and has an array of gift ideas for snow lovers and campers, as well as cozy finds. Plus, Backcountry offers free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Backcountry’s Gift Guide, or you can shop for yourself here. You will also want to check out the adidas Holiday Gift Guide here in our latest post.

For the powder seeker

If someone on your list loves the snow, then this section is for you. One of our top picks from this sale is the SMITH Squad Mag Goggles. These come in several fun color options and were made for a crystal-clear view. They also feature an anti-fog lens and a cushioned face to promote all-day comfort. They’ll be a go-to in their snow gear wardrobe for years to come.

Another great stocking stuffer idea is the Burton Board Wax that’s priced at just $15. This wax keeps your skis or board slick so you can ride as far as possible down the slopes. It’s also small in size to fit right into your jacket pocket and was made to never clump.

Gifts to keep them cozy

Backcountry writes, “If they’re constantly cranking up the thermostat, we’ve got the best gifts to keep them warm when the mercury drops, like sweaters, hats, and gloves (crackling fire not included).” One of our favorite choices is the Sorel Caribou Boots. They’re waterproof and have felt liners. These boots are also very fashionable, come in three color options, and are priced at $170.

For women, the Arc’teryx Chunky Knit Headband is sure to keep your ears nice and toasty. It’s also bright neon, which will help keep snow sports enthusiasts visible while heading down the slopes. Better yet, it’s priced at just $35.

