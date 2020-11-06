Clarks Fall Sale Event takes 30% off boots and shoes + free shipping

For a limited time only, Clarks Fall Sale Event takes 30% off boots and shoes with promo code FALL30 at checkout. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top picks for men are the Atticus Limit Leather Boots that are stylish and perfect for this season. Originally priced at $135, however during the sale you can find them for $95. This style is very versatile to pair with dress pants, jeans, or khakis alike. This lace-up style is also timeless to wear for years to come. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Clarks customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Easily update your shoes for this season with the Wilrose Frost Tauper Leather Boots that are marked down to $70. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $130. This style is available in two color options and will pair nicely with dresses, jeans, skirts, and more.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Rockport Holiday Gifting Event that’s offering up to 50% off fall boots, dress shoes, and more.

