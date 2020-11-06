DEWALT’s 33-inch folding portable workbench upholds half a ton for just $69 (Save $26)

-
$69

Home Depot is offering the DEWALT 33-inch Folding Portable Workbench for $69 shipped. Down from its $95 list price, today’s deal saves you $26 and is one of the best sales that we’ve tracked. Whether you’ve already begun amassing tools and DIY gear or not, this has a place in every garage. It offers nearly 2-foot by 3-foot of surface area and can support up to 1,000-pounds. This means you can use it for holding your miter saw or even just as an extension of your new table saw to catch your pieces after they get cut. Rated 4.7/5 stars from hundreds of satisfied customers.

If you just need a pair of sawhorses to help uphold your projects, this 2-pack of Metabo HPT will surely do the trick. You’ll find support for up to 1,200-pounds per pair here, and all you’ll have to do is set a piece of plywood on top to transform it from support into a table. For just $39, it’s hard to go wrong here.

Ready to make your own sawhorses? Well, 2x4basics has a pair of braces that allow you to transform standard dimensional lumber into a sawhorse with little effort. Just slide a 2×4 into the designated sections at whatever length you need, send some screws through it all, and you’ll be ready to go. Each pair can support up to 2,000-pounds, thanks to the more robust metal and wood build here, but it’ll take a bit more elbow grease to get there. However, at just $29 on Amazon, you’re saving quite a bit, so it’s worth considering for sure.

DEWALT Portable Workbench features:

  • Versatile clamping compatible with trigger clamps, allowing to carry out all clamping applications
  • Quick setup and folding less than 3-seconds
  • Metal legs support up to 1000 lbs.
  • Large work surface enables various user applications
  • Opening handle can be use as tool hanger
  • Folding product allows compact storage

