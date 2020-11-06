Metabo HPT’s 10-inch table saw has a 35-inch rip capacity at $329 (42% off)

Lowe’s is offering the Metabo HPT 10-inch Table Saw for $329 shipped. Down from its $569 list price, today’s deal saves you over 42% and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time on this model. When you’re working on building cabinets, decks, or just about any DIY project, a table saw has the ability to upgrade your construction capabilities. This model features a 10-inch 40T blade included, and can handle ripping jobs up to 35-inches to the right of the blade, thanks to its built-in extended out feed support. You’ll also find height support delivering the ability to cut materials up to 3.125-inches thick, as well as up to a 45-degree bevel option. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Once you have the table saw all sorted out, swing by and pick up the Metabo HPT 10-inch Miter Saw. It’s available for $89 right now at Amazon, and we’re not sure how long this sale will last. We spotted it a few days ago, and we consider this an absolutely crucial tool on any job site.

Keep your workspace clean with the Craftsman 12-gallon wet/dry shop vacuum. Down to $40 right now at Ace Hardware, you’ll find this deal delivers $50 in savings, dropping more than 50% from its regular going rate. With a huge 12-gallon capacity, you’ll be able to hook this up to both your table and miter saws to collect dust while working for hours on end, ensuring a neat and tidy area when everything is finished.

Metabo HPT 10-inch Table Saw features:

The new 10 In. jobsite table with fold and roll stand features a 15 Amp motor with 4,500RPM’s to powerfully and easily rip through tough hardwoods. This table saw is capable of a 3-1/8 In. cut at 90 degrees and 2-1/4 In. cut at 45 degrees, the user-friendly table saw is sure to be a second to none on the jobsite!Â?Â?The stand is designed with sturdy legs for easy set up and break down, providing stability while in use. The C10RJ stand also incorporates durable wheels to ensure the user can maneuver through tough terrain with ease. Â?Â?This table saw provides convenient on board storage for the push stick, blade guard, anti-kickback pawls and other accessories.

