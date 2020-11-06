Home Depot’s RYOBI early Black Friday sale takes up 35% off tools, more

-
Home GoodsHome DepotRyobi
Get this deal Up to 35% From $10

Home Depot has kicked off its early Black Friday RYOBI sale, discounting a wide range of tools, accessories, batteries, and more. Free shipping is available across the board or you can opt for free in-store pickup. Headlining is the RYOBI 6-tool Combo Kit for $199. That’s as much as $100 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention, a price that we’ve seen just once before. This kit includes six tools, two batteries, and a wall charger. There’s also a carrying case included, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars. You’ll find more top picks below.

Another standout is the RYOBI 18V Impact Driver with two 1.5Ah batteries for $99. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate. This impact driver is a solid pick up for DIY tasks around the house. Impact drivers differ from traditional drills with a design that makes it easy to tackle stubborn screws that may need more force. With two batteries and a wall charger, you’ll get everything here needed. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

There’s plenty of additional deals worth checking out in Home Depot’s RYOBI early Black Friday sale. Don’t miss the Husky sale also going on at Home Depot, as well, with a number of great price drops on garage storage and more.

RYOBI 6-tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ 6-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, Circular Saw, Multi-Tool, Work Light, (1) 1.5 Ah Battery, (1) 4.0 Ah Battery, 18-Volt Charger, and Bag. The Drill/Driver has a 1/2 in. heavy duty single sleeve keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Home Depot

Ryobi

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Amazon’s 1-day board game sale from $12.50: Catan...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

$40 off

RYOBI ONE+ Impact Driver and Drill Kit drops to $139 ($40 off)

$139 Learn More
Up to 67% off

ComiXology heads into weekend with up to 67% off Wolverine graphic novels from $1

From $1 Learn More
30% off

Vineyard Vines Early Black Friday Deals take 30% off sitewide with prices from $10

From $10 Learn More
Save 29%

TP-Link’s Powerline Extender Kit routes internet through existing electrical wiring: $34 (Reg. $48)

$34 Learn More

Black Ops Cold War to get Nuketown ’84, more + updates to PlayStation exclusive content

Learn More
Reg. $25+

Weekend magazine sale from under $4/yr.: Men’s Health, Wired, GQ, much more

$4+ Learn More

Backcountry’s Holiday Gift Guide has hundreds of ideas: The North Face, SMITH, more

Learn More
Up to 35% off

Save up to 35% on Sony Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, more from $38

From $38 Learn More