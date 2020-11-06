Home Depot’s RYOBI early Black Friday sale takes up 35% off tools, more

Home Depot has kicked off its early Black Friday RYOBI sale, discounting a wide range of tools, accessories, batteries, and more. Free shipping is available across the board or you can opt for free in-store pickup. Headlining is the RYOBI 6-tool Combo Kit for $199. That’s as much as $100 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention, a price that we’ve seen just once before. This kit includes six tools, two batteries, and a wall charger. There’s also a carrying case included, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars. You’ll find more top picks below.

Another standout is the RYOBI 18V Impact Driver with two 1.5Ah batteries for $99. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate. This impact driver is a solid pick up for DIY tasks around the house. Impact drivers differ from traditional drills with a design that makes it easy to tackle stubborn screws that may need more force. With two batteries and a wall charger, you’ll get everything here needed. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

There’s plenty of additional deals worth checking out in Home Depot’s RYOBI early Black Friday sale. Don’t miss the Husky sale also going on at Home Depot, as well, with a number of great price drops on garage storage and more.

RYOBI 6-tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ 6-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, Circular Saw, Multi-Tool, Work Light, (1) 1.5 Ah Battery, (1) 4.0 Ah Battery, 18-Volt Charger, and Bag. The Drill/Driver has a 1/2 in. heavy duty single sleeve keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs.

