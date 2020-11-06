Another major Black Friday domino has fallen this morning as Kohl’s has unveiled a sneak peek of its Black Friday ad for 2020. Kohl’s is starting an early Black Friday sale today through November 10 as part of this promotion before holding off until Thanksgiving week to start the deals in earnest. The best offers will be coming on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday proper, with a ton of notable discounts on the usual suspects at Kohl’s, including kitchenware, home goods, smart home tech, and more. We have full details down below on this year’s event and more.

Kohl’s kicks off its Black Friday promotions today

Kohl’s is breaking up its Black Friday plans across three different sales, the first of which is starting today. Beginning now through November 10, there will be an early Black Friday sale that includes a special 20% off offer and the ability to earn $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases on November 6, plus $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases from 11/7-11/10.

There will then be another sale starting Thanksgiving week, with November 22 through November 25 offering a new batch of online and in-store deals, with another 15% off offer and $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases.

Finally, Kohl’s is starting its real Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving Day, with all the usual batch of discounts on kitchenware, home goods, smart home tech, and more. Shoppers can receive a 15% off offer, and customers can receive $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases.

Notable deals upcoming at Kohl’s

Early Black Friday Deals (Nov. 6 – Nov. 10)

30% off select LEGO toys Nov. 6 Only

$29.99 & under athletic shoes for the family Nov. 6 Only

50% off select toys Nov. 7 Only

$119.99 Nuwave Brio 14-qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven with Temperature Probe. (Reg $199.99) Nov. 9 Only

$19.99 Cuddl Duds Plush Sherpa Throw (Reg. $49.99) Nov. 9 Only

Black Friday Deals (Nov. 22 – Nov. 27)

$79.99 Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker (Reg. $149.99)

$279.99 KitchenAid Artisan 5-qt. Stand Mixer (Reg. $379.99)

$129.99 Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch (Reg. $179.99)

$69.99 Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker 8-Qt (Reg. $149.99)

Black Friday Super Deals (Nov. 26 – Nov. 27)

$199.99 Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones (Reg. $249.99)

$199.99 Google Nest Learning Thermostat (Reg. $249.99)

30% off all RayBan and Oakley sunglasses for men and women

50% off select toys and games

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.

