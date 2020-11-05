Ace Hardware has Craftsman’s 12-gallon wet/dry shop vac for just $40 ($50 off)

Ace Hardware is offering Ace Rewards members (free to join) the Craftsman 12-gallon Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum for $39.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $50 or more. Normally $90 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to clean up the garage, your car, or a DIY project, a wet/dry shop vac is a great option. This one boasts a 12-gallon capacity, which is more than enough to clean up your entire shop without emptying it once. It can handle all sorts of messes, both wet and dry, making it the perfect solution for any use case. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you have some Amazon credit burning a hole in your account, or just don’t have an Ace Hardware nearby, this Craftsman 2.5-gallon wet/dry shop vacuum is available for $39 shipped. That’s $1 below today’s lead deal, but you’ll find a much more compact and portable form-factor available here.

Looking for ways to clean up your house? Well, don’t miss out on today’s Amazon Gold Box with deals from $150. You’ll find up to $170 in savings during this one-day-only sale, so be sure to check it out before it’s over.

Craftsman 12-gallon Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum features:

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE: 6.0 peak HP and 12-gallon drum ideal for projects in the garage, on the jobsite, home renovations, or floods

DUAL-FLEX TECHNOLOGY: 2-1/2 in. diameter shop vacuum hose features Dual-Flex technology for 180-degree mobility at each end to resist kinking

BUILT-IN BLOWER PORT: Rear blowing port on this wet dry vac allows for quick cleaning of leaves and grass clippings in your garage and outdoors

EXTRA-LONG POWER CORD: 20 ft. power cord provides reach for most chores and wraps neatly around ergonomic, carry handle for storage

