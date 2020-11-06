Philips Hue Color Smart bulbs work without a hub, grab three for $100 (Save 26%)

-
Amazon currently offers a 3-pack of the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb with Bluetooth for $99.99 shipped. Usually selling for $135, today’s offer saves you 26% and matches the all-time low set only once before. It also brings the price to $33 per bulb, beating our previous mention of $37.50. These Philips Hue bulbs are just as ideal for expanding an existing setup as they are for building out a smart home for the first time. There’s both Zigbee and Bluetooth connectivity here so using a hub isn’t required, as well as the option for HomeKit integration with the Bridge, color illumination, and more. Over 16,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the added color perks of the featured deal don’t seem all that worth it for your smart home, going with two dimmable white Philips Hue LED Smart Bulbs for $30 instead makes for a more affordable way to secure whole-home smart lighting. You’ll still benefit from the hub-less design and HomeKit support noted above, but with soft white illumination and dimming features. There’s even the same 4.7/5 star rating.

Those looking to bring some physical controls into their smart home will want to check out the discounts we spotted on these Lutron HomeKit deals from $30. If you have a significant other or roommate who isn’t quite ready to make the switch to smart home lighting, these dimmer switches and accessories add some more old school ways to control the Philips Hue bulbs, or anything else in your HomeKit setup. Then swing by our smart home guide for even more.

Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb with Bluetooth features:

Easy smart lighting. Add color to any room with a single LED smart bulb, which offers warm to cool white light as well as 16 million colors. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room, or connect to the HomeKit Hue bridge (sold separately) to unlock the full set of smart lighting features.

