Save up to 25% on Lutron HomeKit lighting accessories starting at $30

Amazon is currently offering the Lutron Aurora Smart Bulb HomeKit Dimmer for $29.99 shipped. Typically selling for $40, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within $1 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Lutron’s latest smart home accessory converts your typical light switches into HomeKit-enabled ones without having to do a pesky install. The battery-powered dimmer knob fits right onto an existing switch and allows you to control Philips Hue lights and any other Zigbee accessory for that matter. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 945 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Best Buy is discounting a selection of other Lutron smart home accessories starting at $30. You’ll find in-wall dimmer switches for expanding an existing setup, as well as pico remote bundles and more ways to expand your HomeKit setup. Shop everything in the sale right here for a closer look at all of the deals.

Then head on over to our smart home guide for even more ways to upgrade your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setup without having to pay full price. You can still bring home the August Smart Lock Pro while it’s on sale for $178, not to mention all of the discounts in Best Buy’s latest sale.

Lutron Aurora HomeKit Dimmer features:

The Aurora smart bulb dimmer keeps Philips Hue and other Zigbee-certified smart bulbs in the “always ready” mode by locking a toggle light switch in the “on/up” position. That way, no one can ever accidentally turn the switch—and your smart bulb functionality—off.

