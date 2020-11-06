Save up to 35% on Sony Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, more from $38

-
From $38

Amazon is currently offering the Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $148 shipped. Typically fetching $248, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, beats our previous mention by $50, and matches the all-time low set only once before. Sony’s EXTRA BASS portable speaker delivers on its name with an X-Balanced design in order to achieve a “rich, deep listening experience.” That’s on top of its up to 24-hours of battery life per charge and IP67 waterproof casing, ensuring you can rock out pretty much anywhere. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 650 customers. More

Other notable Sony deals:

The speaker deals don’t stop there, as we’re tracking up to 60% in savings as part of JBL’s early Black Friday sale. You can currently save on AirPlay 2 speakers, earbuds, and more, as well as on everything else in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide.

Sony EXTRA BASS Portable Speaker features:

Enjoy your favorite music wirelessly nearly anywhere with the black Sony SRS-XB43 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. With Bluetooth wireless technology, the SRS-XB43 can stream audio from your smartphone or tablet. Go long with a built-in battery that lasts up to 24 hours in normal mode or up to 14 hours in EXTRA BASS mode, even with the lights active. The speaker’s IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating allows safe use on the beach, by the pool, or nearly anywhere.

