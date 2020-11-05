JBL’s early Black Friday sale takes up to 60% off AirPlay 2 speakers, earbuds, more

Today, JBL is launching an early Black Friday sale that’s taking up to 60% off a selection of its speakers, headphones, soundbars, and more from $20 with free shipping across the board. Headlining is the JBL Link Portable Smart Speaker at $89.95. Usually fetching $180, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and matches the all-time low. JBL Link Portable delivers an Assistant-powered music experience that frees you from being tethered to an outlet. Alongside 8-hours of playback per charge, there’s also an IPX7 rating. Plus, you’ll be able to take advantage of its AirPlay 2 and Chromecast features, as well. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 205 customers. Head below for all of our top picks from the JBL early Black Friday sale.

Other top picks from the JBL early Black Friday sale

If none of these discounted speakers catch your eye, don’t forget to check out everything on sale in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide. We’re still tracking some discounts on Marshall’s retro-inspired offerings from $180 alongside everything in the Bose pre-Black Friday outlet sale.

JBL Link Portable Assistant Speaker features:

Experience well-balanced audio with this JBL Link portable speaker. The 65Hz – 20kHz frequency response ensures efficient sound delivery, while Bluetooth connectivity lets you stream music seamlessly. This voice-controllable JBL Link portable speaker has a 4800 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery that offers up to 8 hours of music playtime for extended use, and the IPX7 waterproof construction protects against splashes and short durations of water immersion.

