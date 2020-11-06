Amazon takes up to 57% off water filtration systems, more from $23

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Waterdrop via Amazon is offering up to 57% off its water filters and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Waterdrop Chubby 10-Cup Water Filter for $23.19. As a comparison, it typically goes for $30 or more. This water filter is fully NSF certified with the ability to reduce lead, fluoride, chlorine, and more. It’s also made of BPA-free material, so you can enjoy added peace of mind that unwanted chemicals aren’t leaking into your home. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

Another standout today is the Waterdrop Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System for $384.30. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $450. This reverse osmosis filtration kit arrives with everything you need to upgrade your at-home water system, including the filter itself, a water faucet, and the necessary filters. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on water filtration systems. You’ll also find a number of great deals on home goods in our guide, which has been jam-packed this week with early Black Friday promotions. This includes a great price drop on Ninja’s Mega Blender System at $100 (Reg. $200).

Waterdrop 10-cup Filter features:

The pitcher is NSF 42 certified for the reduction of chlorine, taste and odor. It is also NSF 372 certified for lead-free material. Using 7-stage water filter technology, this water filter pitcher can effectively reduce arsenic, fluoride, lead, and other contaminants in water. Drink more water everyday with Waterdrop. 3-pack replacement filters are available for purchase! (search model: WD-PF-01A Plus).

