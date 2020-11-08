Take up to $400 off Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro in both sizes

B&H is taking up to $400 off Apple’s previous-generation 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. You’ll find both Wi-Fi and cellular configurations discounted here, along with price drops on various bundles, as well.

Notable features here include a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Plus, you can count on Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10-hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

Leverage your savings and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

While we’re on the subject of iPad deals, Apple’s iPad mini 5 is currently at all-time low prices with up to $127 off. You can browse through the entire sale here for full details.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro features:

  • A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera
  • Four speaker Audio with wider stereo sound
  • 802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • USB-C connector for charging and accessories

