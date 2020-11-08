Take up to $400 off Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro in both sizes

B&H is taking up to $400 off Apple’s previous-generation 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. You’ll find both Wi-Fi and cellular configurations discounted here, along with price drops on various bundles, as well.

Notable features here include a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Plus, you can count on Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10-hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

Leverage your savings and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

While we’re on the subject of iPad deals, Apple’s iPad mini 5 is currently at all-time low prices with up to $127 off. You can browse through the entire sale here for full details.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

