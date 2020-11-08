Don’t pay the Wacom premium with these discounted drawing tablet and displays from $28

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off HUION graphics drawing tablets starting at $28 shipped. Our top pick is the HUION KAMVAS Pro 13-inch Drawing Display for $209.30. Down from its $299 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $90 discount, matches the all-time low, and is only the second time it’s been at this price. Delivering 13-inches of screen and drawing real estate, this monitor is a perfect way to upgrade your digital art game. It features 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity with the included pen as well as 120% sRGB color space coverage, a 1080p panel, and several configurable buttons. Over 770 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Whether you’re just getting started on your digital art journey and want something a bit more affordable to start out, or are in search of a more high-end offering, there’s plenty more by the way of savings in today’s sale. With prices starting at $28 and 30% in savings to be had, there are several options fit for any workstation.

Then go be sure to check out all of the ongoing deals in our Mac accessories guide for additional ways to upgrade your workstation.

HUION KAMVAS Pro 13-inch Drawing Display features:

Comes with 8192 levels of pen pressure, PW507 battery-free pen provides a more accurate and natural drawing experience; Plus with ±60 degrees of natural tilt recognition, you will have much more fun when drawing.  With 13.3 Inches IPS screen, not only save your time but also enhance your productivity.

