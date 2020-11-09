All of Monday morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Today’s collection includes classic RPGs gone mobile, a 3D atlas for Mac, sleeping and photography apps, puzzlers, and much more. Specifically speaking, you’re looking at notable deals on titles like Kotoro, The Great Coffee App, Sleep Sounds, Kotoro, Nightcam, and Icewind Dale, among others. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: The Great Coffee App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kotoro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Endless Archery: Chill & Shoot: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iRedstone: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Nightcam: Night Mode Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Video LUT: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Baby Led Kitchen: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kemono Mahjong: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thrive – Goals Ideas Decisions: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Monopoly Sudoku: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Worms Revolution – Deluxe Edition: $2 (Reg. $12)

More on Kotoro:

Kotoro is the first atmospheric puzzle game about color mixing based on the rules we all learn as children. Your objective is simple: Become a certain color by mixing with others. 8 Chapters, 96 puzzles: Each chapter explores a new idea such as subtraction, replication or time. No Ads. No In-App Purchases. Atmospheric soundtrack powered by 7 talented musicians from around the world. Fully localized for French, Chinese, Japanese and Spanish. Sync your game progress with iCloud.

