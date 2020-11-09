Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Kotoro, Great Coffee App, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Get this deal Reg. $1+ FREE+

All of Monday morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Today’s collection includes classic RPGs gone mobile, a 3D atlas for Mac, sleeping and photography apps, puzzlers, and much more. Specifically speaking, you’re looking at notable deals on titles like Kotoro, The Great Coffee App, Sleep Sounds, Kotoro, Nightcam, and Icewind Dale, among others. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: The Great Coffee App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kotoro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Endless Archery: Chill & Shoot: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iRedstone: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Nightcam: Night Mode Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Video LUT: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Baby Led Kitchen: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kemono Mahjong: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Early Black Friday game deals: Tony Hawk Pro Skater, FIFA 21, Octopath Traveler, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thrive – Goals Ideas Decisions: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Monopoly Sudoku: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Worms Revolution – Deluxe Edition: $2 (Reg. $12)

More on Kotoro:

Kotoro is the first atmospheric puzzle game about color mixing based on the rules we all learn as children. Your objective is simple: Become a certain color by mixing with others. 8 Chapters, 96 puzzles: Each chapter explores a new idea such as subtraction, replication or time. No Ads. No In-App Purchases. Atmospheric soundtrack powered by 7 talented musicians from around the world. Fully localized for French, Chinese, Japanese and Spanish. Sync your game progress with iCloud.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Take up to $400 off Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro in...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Magellan 2, Star Walk 2, Toon Blocks, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Traffix, Railways!, Final Fantasy IV, more

FREE+ Learn More
30% off

Merrell’s Merry and Bright Sale offers up to 30% off winter apparel + 20% off boots

From $40 Learn More
Save 54%

Upgrade your Mac with Aukey’s 1080p USB webcam at $27.50 (Save 54%)

$27.50 Learn More
Reg. $80+

Early Keurig holiday pricing now live from $47.50: K-Mini and K-Slim + more

$47.50+ Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 09, 2020

Listen now
Save $103

LG’s 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor is down to $467 (Save $100), more from $120

From $120 Learn More

Play PS5 titles via PS4 with new Sony Remote app

Learn More