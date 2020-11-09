Blu-ray + 4K from $5: 007 Daniel Craig Collection $33.50, The Rise of Skywalker $20, much more

Amazon is offering 007 The Daniel Craig Collection on 4K Blu-ray for $33.33 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $45, today’s deal saves you around $12 and beats the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re a 007 fan, then this Daniel Craig collection is an absolute must-have. You’ll get the movies on 4K Blu-ray as well as a digital copy, giving you the ability to watch them from anywhere. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more great Blu-ray deals.

More Blu-ray deals:

More about 007 The Daniel Craig Collection:

This set features the first four entries in the Daniel-Craig era of the 007 franchise, following British secret service superspy James Bond as he takes on a series of villains to save the world. Included here are Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.

