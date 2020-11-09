Save up to 43% on Cowboy Bebop, Evangelion, and other anime series from $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 43% off a selection of anime films, series, and more on Blu-Ray and DVD priced from $8.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Throughout the sale you’ll find everything from classic series to more recent premieres, but our top pick is on Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series on DVD for $19.99. Down from $33, today’s offer saves you 40% and is a new 2020 low. Spanning 26-episodes, this series takes place in the year 2071 and follows four bounty hunters trying to make a living as they track down fugitives across the solar system, all with a banging jazz soundtrack in the background. Over 3,900 customers have left a 4.9/5 star rating. Head below for all of our top picks.

Explore the far reaches of the galaxy in this undeniably hip series that inspired a generation – and redefined anime as an indisputable art form. The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck. This motely lot of intergalactic loners teams up to track down fugitives and turn them in for cold hard cash.