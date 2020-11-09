Save up to 43% on Cowboy Bebop, Evangelion, and other anime series from $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 43% off a selection of anime films, series, and more on Blu-Ray and DVD priced from $8.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Throughout the sale you’ll find everything from classic series to more recent premieres, but our top pick is on Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series on DVD for $19.99. Down from $33, today’s offer saves you 40% and is a new 2020 low. Spanning 26-episodes, this series takes place in the year 2071 and follows four bounty hunters trying to make a living as they track down fugitives across the solar system, all with a banging jazz soundtrack in the background. Over 3,900 customers have left a 4.9/5 star rating. Head below for all of our top picks.

Other notable anime deals include:

While we’re talking ways to expand your collection, be sure to shop Apple’s latest movie sale at iTunes with iconic 90s movies and more. Then don’t forget to check out the Complete Calvin and Hobbes Box Set while it’s down to $66 as well as all of the digital graphic novels on sale at ComiXology right now.

Cowboy Bebop synopsis:

Explore the far reaches of the galaxy in this undeniably hip series that inspired a generation – and redefined anime as an indisputable art form. The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck. This motely lot of intergalactic loners teams up to track down fugitives and turn them in for cold hard cash.

