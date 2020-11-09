The Complete Calvin and Hobbes Box Set sees rare discount to $66

Amazon offers The Complete Calvin and Hobbes Box Set for $65.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s a 33% savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve tracked in 2020. Follow along with every Calvin and Hobbes comic strip from 1985 to 1996. This iconic collection is a best-seller at Amazon with over 5,200 reviewers having left a 4.8/5 star rating. The entire collection is spread out across three hard-bound books and it ships with a larger box to keep them all nice and tidy.

If you’re not ready to dive in with the complete collection at this point, you can score the first volume of Calvin and Hobbes for $10 at Amazon. This includes the first few years of the comic strip but you’ll miss out on the hardbound books and collective case featured above.

Complete Calvin and Hobbes features:

By the 1980s the once glorious newspaper comics section had become a wasteland, ravaged by shrinking space, editorial timidity and other ills. The real excitement in my medium had moved to the fertile margins of the alternative press. Bill Watterson, as uninterested in underground comix as I was in the mass media’s bland concoctions, marched directly into the wasteland and made the comatose syndicated strip form kick up its heels and dance.From 1985 until Watterson abandoned it at the height of its popularity 10 years later, Calvin and Hobbes echoed the classic strips the artist most admired. Stirring the richly conceived characters and efficient drawing of Peanuts with the visual virtuosity and linguistic playfulness of Pogo and Krazy Kat, he applied his intelligence and supple cartoon skills to come up with a creation beloved by the millions who still mourn its passing.

