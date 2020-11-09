Each year, the GameStop Black Friday ad garners a lot of attention. But with next-generation consoles set to release in a few days, there’s even more interest than usual. GameStop appears to be one of the few retailers that will be offering limited stock of the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, while others are skipping that route going online-only instead. GameStop will also be offering up a Mario-focused Nintendo Switch bundle during the holidays, as well. We have full details on this year’s Black Friday ad, store hours, and more down below.

GameStop gets ready for biggest Black Friday ever

This year’s GameStop Black Friday ad is primed with details on next-generation consoles, recently released titles, and more.

Stores will open on Black Friday proper at 7am while deals will get underway online Wednesday at 9PM ET/8PM CT. The big question is what kind of availability will GameStop be offering for the next PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X? Their ad points to “limited stock”, which is of course have to quantify and intentionally vague. We’d guess that stock will be limited to under 10 at most stores, perhaps more in more populous areas.

Along with available on the latest consoles from Sony and Xbox, GameStop will be offering up a Mario-themed Nintendo Switch console. For $299.99, shoppers will be able to nab the popular console bundled with Mario Kart 8 and 3-months of Nintendo Online. There’s nearly $400 worth of value here on a bundle that is expected to be largely the only “deal” on a Switch console this year.

GameStop will also be offering up plenty of deals on gaming accessories throughout its Black Friday sale. That includes a heavy focus on Razer and HyperX keyboards, mice, and headsets. GameStop is taking $10 off Xbox wireless controllers during the multi-day sale, as well.

We expect to be getting even more details on what GameStop has planned for Black Friday 2020 in the coming week or so. Now, if you’re interested in the latest consoles from Sony and Microsoft, we might recommend going ahead and pre-ordering now, as there aren’t going to be any deals from GameStop, at least that we can see at this point. We’ll update our gaming guide daily with all of the latest price drops if this changes.

