Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD rocks 1TB of storage for $160 (20% off)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesSamsung
Get this deal Reg. $200 $160

Amazon offers the Samsung T7 Touch Portable 1TB Solid-State Drive for $159.99. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it originally sold for $230 but regularly trends around $200. Today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low price. There’s a lot to love about Samsung’s T7 Touch SSDs, headlined by a built-in fingerprint sensor that brings a new level of security to the party. You’ll be able to count on transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s alongside a shock-resistant build to 6-feet. It’s a great option if you’re looking for secure and speedy storage for the latest Macs. We covered all of its notable features in our hands-on review and Amazon customers have left solid reviews.

Save a bit further and go with the previous-generation model, sans fingerprint features, and get the 1TB T5 at $140. You’ll miss out on some of the latest specs here, including the touch security, but it’s still a speedy option with solid transfer speeds. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Upgrade your MacBook setup with this popular aluminum dock at $15.50 that’s up to 30% off the regular going rate. It features a sleek CNC’d aluminum design that will match your MacBook Air or Pro.

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSDs feature:

Whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 Touch gives you speed and security in a palm-sized package. Experience the next level of external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Samsung

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Take up to $400 off Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro in...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 25% off

Upgrade your computer with Samsung and Crucial NMVe SSDs, more from $54

From $54 Learn More
Save 25%

WD’s latest My Passport Portable USB-C SSDs are now 25% off from $90

From $90 Learn More
Save up to 42%

Save up to 42% on Samsung, Seagate, WD, and other SSDs from $23

From $23 Learn More

Dollar General Black Friday ad: Discounted iTunes and Xbox gift cards, home goods, more

Learn More
Reg. $25

Give your MacBook a home on this aluminum stand for $15.50

$15.50 Learn More
Up to $400

Take up to $400 off Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro in both sizes

Shop now! Learn More
$160

ILIFE’s affordable V3s Pro Robot Vacuum is down to a new low of $110 (Save $50)

$110 Learn More
Reg. $249

AirPods Pro offer Apple’s H1 chip, 24-hour battery life, more for $194

$194 Learn More