Give your MacBook a home on this aluminum stand for $15.50

OM_Mall (95% positive feedback in recent months) via Amazon offers its Aluminum MacBook Stand for $15.29 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $26, today’s deal marks the best we’ve seen since January at Amazon and takes around 40% off the regular going rate. This minimalist MacBook dock can support Apple’s latest releases along with other PCs and Chromebooks up to 17-inches in size. It’s made from CNC-machined aluminum, so you know that it’s a solid build and will match your other Apple accessories. A padded interior ensures that your device won’t scratch while docked. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 2,900 Amazon reviewers.

Now that you have a dock, consider tidying things up with a 4-pack of top-rated Nite Ize Gear Ties. Not only do they help cut down on waste versus using rubber bands and other similar products, but they also are made for a variety of tasks. Here’s how Nite Ize describes them, “flexible, reusable Gear Ties have a tough rubber exterior that provides excellent grip and a strong, bendable wire interior to hold their shape making them endlessly reusable and useful.”

OMOTON Aluminum MacBook Stand features:

Optimize Desktop Space – Cradle your MacBook / Notebook up vertically and get your desktop well-organized for saving more space

Adjustable Size – Adjustable width can match most types of laptop or notebooks’s thickness varying from 0.55in / 14mm to 2.71in / 69mm

Exquisite Workmanship – CNC-machined from anodized aluminum alloy, with sand blasted and brushed processes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!