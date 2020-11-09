Home Depot discounts snow blowers from $55, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is discounting various snow blowers. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Snow Joe 18-inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Blower at $259.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for closer to $300. Today’s deal is the second-best we’ve seen this year. This Sun Joe Snow Thrower weighs just 32-pounds and is powered by a 40V 4Ah electric motor. It features an instant-start design that doesn’t require any gas, oil or tune-ups. The rechargeable battery provides up to 50 minutes of run-time on a single charge. With winter weather upon us, now is a great time to ditch the old school snowblower for an all-electric model. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

Downgrade to the Snow Joe 15-inch 40V model at $177.99. Be sure to note that this model is for the tool-only, no batteries are included. That’s nearly $25 off the regular going rate. This model is ideal for smaller driveways and walkways with a 15-inch path. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on snow blowers. You’ll also want to dive into our Green Deals guide for additional markdowns on everyday essentials that will help cleanup your space and cutdown on energy use.

Snow Joe Cordless Electric Snow Blower features:

Get rid of messy snow while it’s fresh with the Snow Joe iON single-stage snow blower. Whether snow is accumulated on a driveway or walkway the cleanup with this blower is fast as it has a 40-Volt lithium-ion battery system and delivers up to 50 minutes of whisper-quiet run time with zero carbon emissions for cleaner air. The 2 rubber-tipped steel blades cut a swath 18 in. wide by 8 in. deep, clearing up to 2,450 sq. ft. per hour without any surface damage and the 180° adjustable discharge chute allows you to throw snow up to 20 ft. away in the direction you want it to go.

