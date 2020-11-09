Under Armour just debuted its Holiday Gift Guide with hundreds of ideas for every athlete in your life. There are styles for everyone in your family and even stocking stuffers. Whether you’re looking for new shoes for a runner or apparel for their next gym session, Under Armour has options for you. Prices start at just $16, which means there is a gift for every budget. Hit the jump to find all of our top picks from Under Armour’s Holiday Gift Guide and be sure to check out our latest post on Backcountry’s Holiday Gift List.

Gift ideas for her from Under Armour

One of the top picks for women from the Under Armour Holiday Gift Guide is the Hustle Fleece Hooded Sweatshirt. This mid-weight hoodie is great for outdoor walks, runs, training sessions, or lounging. It comes in several fun color options and it has a logo on the chest that’s stylish. Plus, it’s priced at $44.

Another notable gift idea for women is the ColdGear Base 3.0 Leggings that were designed to keep you warm during winter outings. The unique design helps you trap in heat without adding bulk and they’re sweat-wicking to also keep you comfortable. Better yet, the four-way stretch material is also perfect for workouts and they’re priced at $70.

Holiday gift ideas for him

Inside the Under Armour Holiday Gift Guide there are over 110 gift ideas for men. One of our top picks is the Hustle Fleece Jogger Pants that are priced at $45. You can choose from three color options and these pants are great for post-workouts or lounging at home. Joggers are very stylish for the fall season and this style is lightweight as well as featuring sweat-wicking fabric.

Shoes are always a fantastic gift idea. The UA HOVR Rise 2 Training Shoes are highly rated and priced at $100. These shoes are designed to make you feel very lightweight and have a cushioning system to promote energy return. They also feature breathable fabric and have a rigid outsole to give you traction whether you’re on pavement or the treadmill.

Stocking stuffers

Finally, be sure to pick up a few stocking stuffers while browsing the Under Armour Holiday Gift Guide. The Unisex Truckstop Beanie is a great option and it’s priced at just $22. You can choose from eleven color options and it’s also nice for workouts with sweat-wicking fabric. Plus, the flap at the top has a logo that also makes the beanie fashionable and trendy too.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!