Amazon’s Gold Box offers storage from $12: Seagate, Western Digital, PNY, more

Get this deal Up to 30%

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off storage from Seagate, Western Digital, and more. Deals start at $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the PNY 512GB PRO Elite microSDXC card for $74.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $90 with today’s deal marking the second-best we’ve seen in 2020. PNY’s Elite line of microSDXC cards deliver up to 95MB/s read speed and up to 90MB/s write speed. Ships with a SD adapter for added compatibility with various devices. Great for Android smartphones, drones, GoPros, or Nintendo Switch consoles. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 1,200 reviewers. More deals below.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on storage from Western Digital, Seagate, and others. For a more robust option, consider QNAP’s high-end NAS with 6-bays that’s on sale for $519 (Reg. $650).

PNY PRO Elite microSDXC card features:

Class 10, U3, V30 speed class performance with read speeds up to 100MB/s, and write speeds up to 90MB/s for fast and smooth HD Photography and 4K Ultra HD Videography

A2 App Performance enables apps to run directly from the microSD card, delivering faster app launch and performance. A2 provides minimally 4000 IOPS (Read) and 2000 IOPS (Write)

Record and transfer videos, photos, music, files and more from microSD enabled host devices such as Android smartphones and tablets, action and surveillance cameras, drones, computers and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!