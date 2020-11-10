Amazon’s Gold Box offers storage from $12: Seagate, Western Digital, PNY, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off storage from Seagate, Western Digital, and more. Deals start at $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the PNY 512GB PRO Elite microSDXC card for $74.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $90 with today’s deal marking the second-best we’ve seen in 2020. PNY’s Elite line of microSDXC cards deliver up to 95MB/s read speed and up to 90MB/s write speed. Ships with a SD adapter for added compatibility with various devices. Great for Android smartphones, drones, GoPros, or Nintendo Switch consoles. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 1,200 reviewers. More deals below.
Other notable deals include:
- PNY 128GB Turbo USB 3.0 Flash Drive: $13.50 (Reg. $20)
- Toshiba 2TB Portable USB 3.0 Hard Drive: $56 (Reg. $65)
- Seagate Expansion 16TB External Hard Drive: $275 (Reg. $300)
- PNY 256GB microSDXC Card: $35 (Reg. $45)
- Seagate Barracuda Pro 14TB Hard Drive: $410 (Reg. $500)
- …and more!
Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on storage from Western Digital, Seagate, and others. For a more robust option, consider QNAP’s high-end NAS with 6-bays that’s on sale for $519 (Reg. $650).
PNY PRO Elite microSDXC card features:
- Class 10, U3, V30 speed class performance with read speeds up to 100MB/s, and write speeds up to 90MB/s for fast and smooth HD Photography and 4K Ultra HD Videography
- A2 App Performance enables apps to run directly from the microSD card, delivering faster app launch and performance. A2 provides minimally 4000 IOPS (Read) and 2000 IOPS (Write)
- Record and transfer videos, photos, music, files and more from microSD enabled host devices such as Android smartphones and tablets, action and surveillance cameras, drones, computers and more
