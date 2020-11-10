Apple celebrates event day with wide-ranging $5 movie sale, more

Apple is celebrating today’s One More Thing keynote with a new movie sale on its iTunes storefront. This time around, we’re tracking a wide range of $5 movie deals across a number of genres, making it a great time to load up your library with some fresh content before the holiday season.
Apple’s event day movie sale offers up $5 titles
You’ll find a number of discounted movies down below representing just about every genre. These films typically go for between $10 and $20 with a handful of new all-time lows popping up today, as well. All of these movies will become a permanent part of your library.
Action |
- The Incredible Hulk
- Hellboy
- Godzilla
- Robocop
- Independence Day
- Batman
- Planet of the Apes
- Mad Max
- Inception
- The Mask
Comedy |
Drama |
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind
- Apocalypse Now
- Dr. Strangelove
- Ex Machina
- Children of Men
- Her
- Hidden Figures
- Walk The Line
Other notable deals
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas: $8 (Reg. $15)
- A Star is Born: $8 (Reg. $15)
- A Christmas Story: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Batman: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Goodfellas: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Seven: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Gone With the Wind: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Inception: $8 (Reg. $15)
