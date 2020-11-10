Apple celebrates event day with wide-ranging $5 movie sale, more

Apple is celebrating today’s One More Thing keynote with a new movie sale on its iTunes storefront. This time around, we’re tracking a wide range of $5 movie deals across a number of genres, making it a great time to load up your library with some fresh content before the holiday season.

Apple’s event day movie sale offers up $5 titles

You’ll find a number of discounted movies down below representing just about every genre. These films typically go for between $10 and $20 with a handful of new all-time lows popping up today, as well. All of these movies will become a permanent part of your library.

Action |

Comedy |

Drama |

Other notable deals

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!