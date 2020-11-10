Cologne is on many men’s holiday gift lists, and top brands have been debuting an array of scents. Whether you’re on a budget or looking to splurge, we’ve got an option for you. So head below the jump to find all of our top picks for this season, and also be sure to check out our latest guide to Under Armour’s Holiday Gift List.

MontBlanc Legend

A classic cologne that that just revamped is the MontBlanc Legend Eau de Parfum. It comes in two size options and is priced from $78. This masculine scent has notes of citrus and woods. Olivier Pescheux, perfumer at Givaudan, says, “In this concentrated version, you can recognize the olfactive identity of Legend. This new signature gives Legend more density, boldness, and mystery.”

Givenchy Gentleman

This holiday season, Givenchy debuts a gift set for its Gentleman cologne. It’s an elegant woody-floral oriental fragrance that is sure to be a crowd favorite. This gift set includes a full-size cologne and a travel size spray. The set is priced at $104, but you’re getting a value of over $127 and it comes in a nice gift box.

Dior Sauvage

Another scent sure to be popular due to its high ratings is the Dior Sauvage. This scent is earthy with notes of woods and peppers that make it very unique. It also comes in a gorgeous bottle and the set is perfect for gifting. It includes a deodorant, body wash, and full-size cologne for $127.

Gift them a scent they’ll love

If you’re nervous about picking out a scent for a loved one, several brands have released sample options so they can figure out which option they like best. Nordstrom is offering the Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set for $89 shipped. This set features 17 different fragrances to try so they can discover their favorite scent. These scents are also unisex, so anyone can wear them, too.

If you’re a fan of top-of-the-line fragrances, then the Yves Saint Laurent Fragrance Discovery Set is for you. This limited-edition fragrance set offers four of its best-selling men’s scents for $60. Each are travel sized, and Nordstrom even has free holiday gift wrapping.

Finally, Abercrombie has had top cologne options for years, and they now have a sampler box for the holidays. This box has six of their top-selling colognes for just $24. This is a great set for all ages for teenagers to adults, and it also comes with free delivery.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!