Score a Dash stand mixer for holiday baking at $50 today (Reg. $80)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 38% off the Delish by Dash Compact Stand Mixer. You can now score the 3.5-quart model in various colorways for $49.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the regular $80 price tag, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Among the more affordable ways to bring a stand mixer home before the holiday baking kicks up, it features a space saving design, a stainless steel mixing bowl, and a tilting motor head. This one also ships with a pair of dough hooks and mixer beaters while all non-electric parts can get thrown in the dishwasher for easy cleanups. This Amazon best-seller carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

While today’s deal is well under the $400+ KitchenAid stand mixers, it is also one of the most affordable options we can find from any brand. You’re best bet for whipping up some cookies for less would be with a hand mixer like this Cuisinart Power Advantage 5-Speed Hand Mixer at $40. It carries solid ratings and will get the job done, just with a little bit more elbow grease on your part.

Speaking of home goods deals, the AmazonBasics’ espresso maker and milk frother is now at a new all-time low alongside this morning’s Gold Box AeroGarden Harvest sale. And you’ll find plenty more where those came from right here.

More on the Delish by Dash Compact Stand Mixer:

The Delish by Dash Stand mixer is the perfect kitchen accessory for the budding baker or home cook looking to mix, beat, cream, or whip something up—sweet or savory. Weighing less than 5lbs, and standing only 10.5” tall, the Dash Stand Mixer fits underneath most kitchen cabinets. Perfect for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, or limited countertop space. The tilting motor head makes removing the stainless steel mixing bowl and ejecting the beaters or dough hooks easy. No more mess! Plus, the retro design, and variety of trendy colors options will accent any kitchen.

