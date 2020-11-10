Fitbit Charge 4 falls to Amazon low of under $100 shipped (33% off)

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker for $99.95 shipped. Down from $150, today’s deal marks a new all-time low at Amazon and beats our last mention by $29. For comparison, Sam’s Club is slated to offer the Charge 4 for $90, though a membership is required for purchase and there’s no news on how much stock the warehouse club will have. Fitbit’s Charge 4 offers 7-day battery life, which is killer for lasting all week before it’s time to plug it up. GPS and 24/7 heart rate monitoring are also in tow, including the normal fitness tracking features like step counting and more. The swim-proof design ensures that getting this wearable wet is no problem, and the 1-inch OLED display allows you to check notifications and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Use just a fraction of your savings on this charging dock so your fitness wearable is always ready-to-go. Just $10 on Amazon will score it for you, and it also includes its own charging cable, so your original one can stay in a backpack or at your desk.

Spend $10 more to keep your screen safe from scratches. This 6-pack of screen protectors gives you plenty of spares and will help keep your new wearable safe from being scratched while working out. See, when you’re at the gym, be it out and about or at home, the last thing you should worry about it babying your fitness tracker. This helps keep things nice and safe while allowing you to focus on what matters, keeping those holiday pounds off.

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker features:

Take your fitness game to the next level with the Fitbit Charge 4. The intuitive touchscreen display makes it easy to see your stats, no matter the lighting conditions. All-day activity tracking gathers the data you need to optimize workouts and reach your goals. The Daily Dashboard includes your steps, calories burned, sleep, heart rate and more.

