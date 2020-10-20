We’re barely a week out from Prime Day, and companies are already detailing their November and Black Friday 2020 sales. We’ve already seen information about Walmart’s Black Friday deals, which start November 4. Amazon’s Holiday Deal Dash is already underway, as well. And even Dell has detailed what it plans to do throughout November. Well, it’s time to take a peek at what Sam’s Club will be doing this holiday season, and we’ve just got our first glimpse at the warehouse’s November Savings Week and Thanks-Savings Event details. Head below for more information as to when these sales start and what all we can expect to see.

These will be member-only events

Sam’s Club is a bit different than Walmart, Dell, or even Amazon, in that you need a membership to shop there. During the November Savings Week, memberships will be 10% off, but your best bet is to sign up for one now. Not only will this ensure that you have a membership to start saving ASAP, but right now, Sam’s Club is offering a $45 in-store credit when you purchase a $45 membership. That’s better than 10% off, as it gives you 12 months of club access essentially free.

Sam’s Club November Savings Week starts November 7

Sam’s Club will be starting next month off with a bang, thanks to its November Savings Week sale. For nine days, Sam’s will have a wide array of discounted products leading up to Black Friday. Starting November 7 and running through November 15, these deals will be available both in-store and online. We got a sneak peek at the ad for November Savings Week at Sam’s Club, so we’ll highlight a few of our favorite deals below.

November Savings Week at Sam’s Club:

Sam’s Club Thanks-Savings Sale begins November 20

Sam’s is planning quite a few sales for November and will be following up on its Savings Week with the 10 days of Thanks-Savings. This runs from November 20 to 29 at both Sam’s Club stores and online, which is all the way through Black Friday weekend. We don’t know much of what will go on during these 10 days, but we can imagine that the sales will be large, and savings should be able to be had both in-store and online. Thanks to BestBlackFriday.com, we do have a sneak peek as to what we should see during this event.

Sam’s Club 10 days of Thanks-Savings deals:

Fitbit Charge 4: $90 (Reg. $140)

(Reg. $140) Viking 13-Piece TriPly Cookware Set: $200 (Reg. $250)

(Reg. $250) Mason Theater Power Recliner: $300 (Reg. $600)

(Reg. $600) Bose Solo Soundbar Series II: $140 (Reg. $180)

(Reg. $180) Backyard Discovery Oceanview Cedar Swing Set: $999 (Reg. $1,300)

The deals continue through Cyber Monday and into the December Savings Week event

Sam’s Club isn’t stopping with just its November Savings Event and 10 days of Thanks-Savings. The warehouse will be holding another two sales after Black Friday. Cyber Monday, which is something that just about every online retailer takes part in, will happen on the Monday following Black Friday, November 30. But, what’s interesting is that Sam’s Club also detailed that they’ll have a December Savings Week from December 5 through 12, giving its members yet another chance to save on some of this year’s hottest items. We don’t know quite yet what all these events will hold, as only time will tell.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Sam’s Club November Savings Week ad scan:

