Monoprice up to 65% off early Black Friday sale has UltraWide monitors, standing desks, more

Monoprice is launching an early Black Friday sale today, taking up to 65% off a selection of work from home upgrades, smart home accessories, home theater gear, and more. Amongst all of the discounts our top pick is the Monoprice 34-inch CrystalPro Curved UltraWide Monitor for $249.99 shipped. Normally selling for $300, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount and marks the very first time we’ve seen it on sale. This curved gaming monitor delivers 34-inches of 1080p real estate to your battlestation or work from home setup. Alongside 100Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support, there’s a 1,500R curvature for more immersive gameplay as well as an adjustable stand. There’s also HDMI and DisplayPort inputs to round out the notable features. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for all of our additional top picks.

Top early Monoprice Black Friday deals:

Monoprice 34-inch CrystalPro Monitor features:

Get a vast amount of screen real estate at a tremendous value with the Monoprice 34″ CrystalPro Curved Ultra-Wide Monitor. This monitor is the perfect solution for spreadsheet power users, photo or video editors, musicians, gamers, or anyone who desires maximum visibility and control over their workflow. It features an expansive 21:9 aspect ratio and a high-definition 2560x1080p native resolution, allowing multiple windows to be easily viewed on-screen at the same time.

