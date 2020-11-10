When working in an office building, printers are a piece of hardware that most take for granted. Thanks to 2020, at-home printing needs have arguably gone through the roof. This has made some need to revisit the printer shopping experience, something most of us head into with dread. For those of you that have been holding out, fresh HP laser printers are on the way and will debut alongside a new HP+ service. The company aims to deliver a seamless service that takes the hassle out of maintaining your printer. Continue reading to learn more.

HP laser printers double down on ease of use

Today’s announcement of new HP laser printers spans OfficeJet Pro 8000, 9000, and M200 series. Each of these will bundle HP+ to deliver “innovative hardware, Instant Ink and HP Smart App to deliver a simple, seamless, and sustainable printing experience.”

HP’s upcoming M234dwe model boasts “the fastest two-sided printing in its class,” dual-band Wi-Fi support, and multi-colored LEDs to clarify its current status. As mentioned above, it will be paired with HP+, a subscription service that starts at $1.99/month and covers the cost of toner, delivery, and recycling of old cartridges.

“In today’s new normal, those learning and working from home need simple, intuitive solutions,” said Xavier Garcia, GM and Global Head, Print Hardware Systems, HP. “Purposefully designed, the HP LaserJet M200 boasts the fastest two-sided printing in its class in a new, versatile and compact design.”

Pricing and availability

HP+ will debut in tandem with a variety of HP laser printers. The first of which includes the OfficeJet Pro 8000/9000 series. Staples will be the first retailer to bundle HP’s new “complete printing solution” later this month. For those interested in the newly-introduced HP LaserJet M200, the company has a global release slated for 2021. Pricing is set at $179.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

With more and more folks working remotely these days, many would argue the importance of making your home as productive as possible. For some, a printer plays a large role in that. While this isn’t the case for me personally, I still keep a printer around for one-off situations where digital documents cannot do the trick.

Whether you heavily rely on printed pages or only occasionally have the need for physical documents, the new HP laser printers offer several features and services that should level up the overall experience. From simpler setup to affordable ink and toner subscription options, HP continues to plow ahead in a space that is too often overlooked.

