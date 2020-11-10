Star Wars toys, apparel, more from $5.50 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Star Wars Toys and Apparel. Prices start at $5.48 in today’s sale. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Star Wars: the Mandalorian 6-piece Enamel Pin Set for $15.25. That’s down as much as $10 from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This 6-piece set delivers The Child in a handful of fun and mischievous poses that can be put just about anywhere to show off your Star Wars fandom. It’s an Amazon-exclusive that’s rarely been discounted so far and has stellar ratings from over 525 reviewers. You’ll find even more Star Wars toys deals down below in today’s sale.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more deals on Star Wars toys and apparel. This is a very easy way to knock off some holiday shopping this year and pick up some stocking stuffers along the way.

For more toy deals, make sure you check out our latest batch of LEGO offerings that start at $24 including the new Technic Volvo Hauler that’s seeing its first discount.

Star Wars The Mandalorian Enamel Pin Set features:

  • Officially Licensed Item
  • Basemetal w/ Enamel Pins
  • 6 Pin Pack
  • Sizes Range from 0. 91″ – 1. 38″
  • Amazon Exclusive Limited Run of 10,000
  • Individually Numbered Collectible box

